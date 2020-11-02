Monday, November 2, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will be chairing another extraordinary summit between the national and county governments on Wednesday to assess the COVID -19 situation in the country.

According to Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, governors have already finished preparing their talking points and have come up with several measures they will petition the president on Wednesday to put in place.

Oparanya, who was having an interview with a local daily, stated that they have given priority to the closure of bars and entertainment joints which they blame for the rampant spread of covid-19.

“We are in a precarious situation at the moment that we must act fast, to prevent further escalation of the virus. But of priority is the closure of bars, which we believe are the epicenters of the virus spread,” Oparanya said.

The governor noted that they will be pushing President Uhuru Kenyatta to close all bars and entertainment joints, ban all public gatherings which are also said to be a major contributor to surging cases and increase curfew hours from the current 11 pm to 4 am to 7 pm to 5 am as it was initially.

“These are some of the issues we shall present during our discussion with the President and senior health officials on Wednesday.

“Kenyans have dropped their guard thinking that we are out of the woods,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST