Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has told Kenyans to be patient as he prepares their Huduma Cards.

He clarified that Kenyans will be notified when their Huduma Namba cards will be ready for collection.

According to Matiang’i, those who registered for the Huduma Namba and provided their phone numbers will receive an SMS notifying them to go collect their cards.

“We will send text messages…due to Covid-19 we want to avoid a stampede.”

“We cannot say all the 37 million cards are available at once.”

“We will have a stampede and Huduma will become a super spreader of Covid-19,” the CS stated.

He added that the cards are yet to arrive at the 47 county headquarters.

The CS noted that his ministry will utilize the next three weeks to distribute the cards to the various county headquarters and from there the SMS notifications will begin to go out.

Huduma Card will be mandatory for every Kenyan citizen who wants to get Government services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST