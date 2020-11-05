Thursday, November 5, 2020 – A member of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce has revealed how members of the ‘deep state’ sneaked some proposals in the document that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, one week ago.

Speaking on Thursday morning when he appeared at a local vernacular radio station, Emoo FM for a morning interview, Major Rtd General John Seii claimed that some of the details contained in the final report were not discussed by the task force and wondered where they came from.

Seii gave the example of the appointment of the Ombudsman to the Judiciary and the Independence of the Police Service, saying the task force had agreed to have the two institutions independent from the executive influence but were later shocked to find out that the same schedules had been twisted to allow influence from the executive.

“We were called and we did not get the chance to go through the entire report. It was just summarized for all of us and from the top look of it, all were well and according to plans. We did not know there were hidden documents inside,” Seii said.

On the matters of inclusivity and the introduction of the Prime Minister’s position and his two deputies, Seii communicated that at no point in time did Kenyans, in their wider meetings, suggested the creation of the two positions.

Instead, Seii stated that Kenyans suggested inclusivity at the county levels, where most demanded that equal representations should be a key factor in all counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST