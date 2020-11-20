Friday, November 20, 2020 – Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed claims that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report signatures’ collection was postponed after President Uhuru Kenyatta met his deputy, William Ruto, who is opposed to the document.

On Wednesday, Uhuru is said to have met Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, where they agreed to stop the signatures’ collection to allow more consensus on the report.

However speaking on Thursday, Junet, who is a close ally of Raila, said the BBI signatures’ collection process was postponed due to administrative issues.

“That is Tangatanga propaganda,” Junet said about Ruto’s allies, who are celebrating the postponement.

Junet maintained that the postponement was occasioned by the late completion of the amendment bill, which was to be available on the day of the signatures’ collection launch.

“It was just an administrative postponement. There is nothing sinister with the change of date,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST