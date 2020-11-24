Tuesday, November 24, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will launch the collection of signatures to endorse the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi when he met BBI joint secretaries, Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed, the former Prime Minister insisted that the document will be passed without making further amendments.

On his part, Waweru said they are seeking to collect at least four million signatures in all the 47 counties within a week, which is more than the required threshold of one million to amend the constitution through a referendum.

“We need 1 million signatures but we are looking forward to collecting 4 million,” Waweru said.

“We now call upon all Kenyans of goodwill, those who want to see an end to corruption, ethnic antagonism, marginalisation of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and disabled to board the BBI train,” Waweru added.

Junet, on his part, pledged to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to during the nationwide collection of the signatures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST