Saturday, November 7, 2020 – Kitutu Chache South MP, Richard Onyonka, has said the proposals in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report are useless except for one thing that is good for Kenyans.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Friday, Onyonka said the only important thing in the BBI report is increasing funds to counties up to 35% that will improve and strengthen devolution in the country.

“I am supporting the BBI because only one thing ‘money’ will be channelled to counties, nothing else and all of us are interested to see money, other things including the prime minister post and other positions are useless,” Onyonka said.

The MP urged Gusii community residents to support BBI to get more money for development in different wards in the country.

He also challenged Kisii county politicians who want to vie for gubernatorial post in the county in the next general election to plan and organize themselves well before things get hot.

“As the current mp who is serving my third term in office I am interested in the top seat in the county of Kisii come next general election and I will win but whoever has the same interest must prepare well,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST