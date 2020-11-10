Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, held discussions with China’s Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, at his Capitol Hill offices.

Raila engaged the Chinese diplomat in discussions over the Building Bridges Initiative report, launched a few weeks ago, by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in Kisii.

In a statement following the meeting with the Chinese envoy, the former PM reiterated that the BBI report would not be amended.

This is after he had earlier agreed to amend the report and accommodate more views after meeting pastoralist communities.

Raila clarified that the report will only undergo some edits to make some vague statements flagged by stakeholders more explicit.

“The report is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it.”

“ However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make,” he stated.

Other subjects deliberated by the two included the Kenya-China infrastructure partnerships and the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“The world needs a speedy return to multilateralism and co-operation in managing global affairs, including Covid-19 and climate change.”

“These formed part of the issues we discussed with China’s Ambassador Zhou Pingjian who pledged more support for Kenya’s industrial development,” the ODM party leader relayed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST