Thursday, November 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has lambasted the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report for thinking that the document belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Ruto said it is wrong to reduce the Constitution amendment process in BBI to a Uhuru-Raila affair.

Instead, the second in command said the BBI process is about the country, and hence belongs to all Kenyans.

“It is WRONG to reduce the CONSTITUTION repair process in BBI to Uhuru/Raila affair.

“It is OURS collectively. We are either all in or all cornered. We must BUILD BRIDGES to the church, pastoralists, devolved units (executive or legislature) & OTHERS to achieve CONSENSUS. NO WALLS PLS,” Ruto said

As more proposals to the report continue to emerge, Ruto has maintained that the BBI should be an all-inclusive affair.

He had earlier communicated through the same platform that recommendations from the Council of Governors deserve attention from the BBI team.

Ruto said that governors’ proposals will better the workings of devolution which has decentralised power, resources, growth centers, hence eliminating marginalisation.

