Wednesday, November 25, 2020 – Popular Nairobi-based lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has poured scorn on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), terming it as a shambolic document.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, launched the BBI signature collection exercise at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

During the exercise, Uhuru and Raila Odinga drummed up support for the document claiming it will unify the country.

“The BBI was basically a vehicle for us to have a national conversation on the recession.

“For the last two years BBI provided an opportunity for Kenyans to see what was on their mind and to provide ideas that could be effected to solve Kenya’s most intractable problems,” Uhuru said.

But Ahmednasir, who commented on social media on Wednesday, urged Uhuru to distance himself from the ‘dirty’ document.

“BBI IS CHAOS and SHAMBOLIC. H.E UHURU must keep his distance from this DIRT,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

