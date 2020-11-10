Tuesday, November 10, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has today said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is a done deal and there is little likelihood that the document will be amended to accommodate emerging issues.

In a tweet, Raila noted that although some groups have proposed the report to be amended, there is no chance that the document will be opened to include those views.

Raila Odinga said the only thing that will be done is to correct some editorial mistakes like those raised by members of the pastoralist community, who met him on Monday.

“There is significantly little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists,” Raila wrote on his Twitter page.

“It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it.

“However, some groups feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make,” Raila added.

