Saturday, November 21, 2020 – Former United States President, Barack Obama, has revealed what will happen to President Donald Trump, if he refuses to vacate the White House.

Trump, who lost the election to Joe Biden, has refused to concede defeat despite losing badly in several swing states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Popular TV show host, Jimmy Kimmel, asked Mr. Obama what might happen if an unnamed person — presumably Mr. Trump — was trying to hide in the White House.

“You know the White House well. You lived there for eight years. Are there places someone could hide?

“Like, if, say, they were going to be removed?” Kimmel asked the former president on his show on Thursday.

“There’s little cubby holes or anything we should know about?”

“Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig him out,” Mr. Obama replied, laughing.

In addition to refusing to concede, Trump’s administration has also denied Biden’s team access to crucial transition materials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST