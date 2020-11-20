Friday, November 20, 2020 – Former United States President, Barack Obama, has narrated about his experience in Kenya, when he visited the country in the year 2006 when he was the Senator of Illinois.

In his new book, A Promised Land, Obama revealed that his family was surprised by the reception he got when he visited the county.

“We were surprised to see people lined up and waving alongside miles of highway,” Obama says of the crowds who turned up to welcome him when he traveled to his Kogalo village, his father’s ancestral home.

During his highly publicised visit, thousands of people lined up along major roads to give what was then described as a heroic welcome to the son of the soil.

In a tell-all book about his presidency, Obama said his security detail had a rough time trying to control the huge crowd that turned up during his meeting at the University of Nairobi and at his ancestral home in Kogelo, Siaya County.

Obama was then accompanied by his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia and family friend Anita Blanchard and her children.

The Kenyan DAILY POST