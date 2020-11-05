Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Diana Marua turns a year older today.
And to make this day memorable, Bahati took her to Nyanyuki accompanied by their close friends.
The singer shared a video on his Instagram page doing the unthinkable by giving his wife a hot dance and said he was fulfilling his wife’s wishes.
He captioned it..
‘It is her night and I will give her whatever she requests. There goes your lap dance baby. #HappyBirthdayDianaBahati,’ Bahati wrote.
Watch the video below
