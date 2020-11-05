Thursday, November 5, 2020 – Diana Marua turns a year older today.

And to make this day memorable, Bahati took her to Nyanyuki accompanied by their close friends.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page doing the unthinkable by giving his wife a hot dance and said he was fulfilling his wife’s wishes.

He captioned it..

‘It is her night and I will give her whatever she requests. There goes your lap dance baby. #HappyBirthdayDianaBahati,’ Bahati wrote.

Watch the video below

The Kenyan DAILY POST