Wednesday, November 18, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, should subject himself to a 14-day isolation, after one of his contacts tested positive for coronavirus disease.

Last weekend, Atwoli was at the home of Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, who has since tested positive for the deadly disease.

The corporate law and commercial lawyer is currently hospitalized at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

This was revealed by his friend and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua.

“I wish my BFF — the eminent lawyer @DonaldBKipkorir— a quick and full recovery from Covid-19. Thanks to the great staff at the Aga Khan University Hospital who’ve been giving him excellent care. He will completely recover and come back even stronger,” Makau who is in the United States tweeted.

Over the weekend, Atwoli and Kipkorir hosted a party where they invited friends at the latter’s home in Karen.

