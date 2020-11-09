Monday, November 9, 2020 – COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been forced to take back remarks he made in 2019 when he declared that incumbent US President Donald Trump will win a second term.

This is after he received backlash on social media following the resounding win of Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Saturday night.

Atwoli blamed Trump for not recapturing the seat because of the way he mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter.

“I’ve always said that a day in politics is a very long time.”

“When I said Trump is going to win he had all the cards with him…”

“Tables turned on him and these two became his greatest undoing,” Atwoli said of Trump’s loss.

Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto have been castigating him for his wrong prediction on Trump, saying even his declaration that Ruto will not be president in 2022 is wrong.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, the DP’s allies mocked Atwoli after he broke his silence on the American election by congratulating Biden.

Biden, 77, defeated incumbent Trump Saturday, making him the second former Vice President to win the Oval Office since George H. W. Bush, who won in 1988 after eight years under Ronald Reagan.

