Monday, November 16, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, has yielded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s demands.

This is after he released the school calendar in readiness for the resumption of learning on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Magoha released the calendar at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) in Ngara, Nairobi, after being directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to make public the new calendar.

“All schools will reopen fully on the 4th of January 2021.”

“This will apply to PP1 and 2, Grade 1, 2 and 3, Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 learners.”

“All four-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021 while all PP1 and 2, Grade 1, 2 and 3 Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 will start their second term on the 4th of January and end on the 19th of March together with the examination classes,” stated Magoha.

The CS added that all learners except class 8 and Form 4 will proceed for a 7 week holiday to allow for KCPE, KCSE administration, and marking.

Grade 4 and incoming Form 1 (Class 8 graduates) will stay at home as other learners complete their third term.

Grade 4 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) students will transition to Grade 5 in July 2021 while International Schools will reopen from 4th January 2021 for all learners still at home.

Magoha assured parents of the safety of students ahead of the full resumption of learning having picked up lessons from the partial reopening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST