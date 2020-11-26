Job Title: Assistant Office Admin

1 Vacancy

Job Description: Reporting administratively to Head of Admin and will also assist Site Head. You will be in charge of attending to the front office, assisting the Admin Head and customer care relations and will work towards enhancing effectiveness by providing information management support.

The ideal candidate should be able to:

Organize work by reading and routing correspondence, collecting information, initiating telecommunications

Complete requests by greeting customers, in person or on the telephone: answering or referring inquiries

Receive all mails including letters and distribute them accordingly including outgoing mails

Receive & welcome all visitors into the company

Maintain department schedule by maintaining calendars for department personnel; arranging meetings, conference, teleconferences and travel.

Receive client requests relayed through email and telephone and channel them to the persons concerned

Maintain a schedule of the use of the boardroom.

Custodian of all reception & boardroom equipment.

Ensure regular maintenance of office machines

Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Prepares regular and ad hoc reports

Record Keeping of all Admin files, maintaining confidentiality of the same.

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Handle customer care aspects and inside sales

Perform Information Security Risk Assessments and execute Risk Treatment plans;

Participate in the periodic ISMS Core Team Meetings and provide timely updates to the ISMS Metrics; and

Cascade Information Security initiatives across all employees of the Admin and General Services department.

Coordinate information security events or incidents to increase awareness and prevent recurrence.

Assist whenever there is are some items purchased by ADEC Kenya for clearance in the EPZ Main gate for items above 20 000 shillings.

Assist Office Admin with order and purchase of office stock, i.e. stationery, sanitary and kitchen commodities.

Ensure all the machines in the production floor are in good condition and they are cleaned and sanitized after shifts.

Ensure that all Air Conditioners in the company are functioning well and that the Power Room and Server Rooms the Air Conditioners are on

Make sure that all the areas in the organization is clean, neat and ready for use at any time.

Make sure that all employees have their employee IDs while at work.

Any other duties as maybe assigned by the Office Admin.

General Clause: Upholds to the Company’s vision to excellence by cultivating high performing employees using innovative processes and creative technology that bring value to its customers and performs any other duties assigned by the Site Head.

Interviews will be conducted on Monday, 30th November at 9.00AM. Please come dressed officially for interview and carry a copy of CV only.

Remember Social distancing and wearing of Masks will be highly observed.

For further clarification on direction:

Contact Person: Morrine Maina – 0734555688/0731744234

Email address- kenya@adec-innovations.com

ADEC Office directions: Athi River EPZ Drive, off Namanga road; turn-off to left opposite Kitengela Police station.

( Pick a matatu that goes to Kitengela alight at the final stage/bus stop=> Board a Boda Boda to the main gate of the EPZ => Ask for directions to Incubator one once at the EPZ Main Gate)

Note: No candidate will be allowed in after 9.00AM.

This is an Entry Level Position.