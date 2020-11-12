Mary’s Meals is a global movement supported by people from all walks of life and we are focused on one goal – that every child receives a nutritious daily meal in a place of education.

We continue to change the lives of over 1.6 million children who today will receive Mary’s Meals.

We offer more than just a job; we offer the opportunity to support our global movement in a dynamic and inclusive environment with a real focus on personal development.

Mary’s Meals Kenya (MMK) operates a Primary School Feeding and Early Childhood Development programme in Kenya.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the following posts:

MEL Assistant

1 Post – Turkana County

We are delighted to be recruiting for a talented MEL Assistant to join our team in Lodwar, Turkana county.

Reporting to the MEL Officer, the MEL Assistant will be responsible for supporting the MEL Officer in ensuring data are gathered from various sources in the field and entered centrally to support the advancement of Mary’s Meals Programme.

The MEL Assistant will work closely with the Programmes Field Department under the guidance of the MEL Officer.

This role will involve a combination of field and office-based work and will support cross core MEL strategy which includes supporting wider areas such as organisation pilots, programme expansion and projects which require additional monitoring.

Key areas of responsibility include:

Monitoring

Support the MEL Officer in the development and implementation of efficient monitoring and evaluation systems, tools and processes that will effectively represent Mary’s Meals Kenya (MMK) programmes as well as strengthening the existing systems.

Supervise the collection of quality data, including training relevant staff members on data tools and SOPs.

Track and cooperate with School Feeding Managers to ensure timely submission of accurate data.

Consolidate, review, and validate data from the School feeding managers for accurate reporting of well verified data.

Evaluation

Work in collaboration with MEL Officer in timely collation, analysis and reporting of data for the programmes team and Mary’s Meals International (MMI).

Support the MEL Officer in innovatively designing and implementing programme impact and accountability assessments to gather results that best reflect MMK programmes and contribute to organisational learning.

Accountability

Take responsibility for ensuring that data is of good quality and accessible.

Participate in the development of country-level accountability strategies, including stakeholder participation, transparency, school-specific reporting and ensuring MMK values, standards and policies are adhered to throughout our programmes.

Undertake regular field visits to support M&E processes and implement accountability processes supported by the supervision checklist tool.

Present field visit reports that clearly highlight areas for improvement.

Learning

Play a key role in identifying key lessons learned and defining the MMK Strategic Plan.

Support MEL Officer in delivering effective and evidence-based decision making by producing purposeful reports to senior programme management team in MMK and MMI, as required.

Any other ad hoc duties as required.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

Essential

A Diploma in information technology, economics, statistics, mathematics, epidemiology, community health or any other social or health sciences.

Above-average knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite especially Excel.

Good command of English, Kiswahili and fluency in one or more local languages.

Excellent verbal and communication skills with good strategic and analytical thinking.

At least two years’ experience working in a similar position.

Technical knowledge and experience in Monitoring & Evaluation

Attention to detail and patience to double check data entry is essential

Experience working in a school environment with school-based structures.

Experience of working with Government structures, NGOs and community-based groups.

Experience of training and coaching others.

Experience of working in a charity or not for profit organisation

Advanced skills in statistical analysis and use of statistical software

Knowledge of school feeding, stock delivery and management and other pertinent school feeding processes

Desirable

Ability to validate, analyse and disseminate qualitative and quantitative data

Experience of designing and managing knowledge management systems, an awareness of learning methodologies and experience of leading learning events.

Experience working in NGO/ASAL environment

Knowledge of digital data collection tools, processes and software

How to Apply

Applications stating expected salary and CV (including contacts for three professional referees) should be e-mailed to jobs.kenya@marysmeals.org indicating the position title and applicant’s name in the subject line.

All attached files should be saved under the applicant’s name.

Deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, 27th November 2020 at 16:30 hours.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted via official Mary’s Meals email address by latest 04th December 2020.

Mary’s Meals never asks candidates to pay any money or pay for tests at any stage of the interview process. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.