Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation

Job Advertisement: Assistant Accountant II

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NTZDC) was established as a state Corporation under a Legal Gazette Notice No. 30 of 2002, revoking Legal Gazette Notice No. 265 of 1986, with the aim of promoting forest conservation by providing buffer zones of tea and fuelwood to check against human encroachment into the gazetted forests.

The Corporation’s operations are spread over nineteen (19) zones and two factories one in Nandi County and another one under completion in Kirinyaga County.

The Corporation’s major activities are in tea growing, tea factory operations and local sales distribution of value-added teas.

The Corporation seeks to recruit qualified and competent Kenyan citizens to fill the following positions:

Assistant Accountant II

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Accountant, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring effective accounting of receipts and cash transactions as per approved policies, procedures and control systems in the Factory.

Primary Responsibilities:

Prepare timely and accurate reports.

Timely and accurate receipting of cash and cheques from clients.

Carrying out of reconciliation of receipts and banking as per approved procedures.

Ensuring that all cash receipts are controlled, recorded and balanced in the cash book.

Prompt and accurate updating of customers’ accounts and issuing of monthly statements.

Following up on reimbursements and surrender of imprest as per approved procedures.

Person Specification:

Academic Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) C(plain)

Professional Qualification

CPA II

Experience

Three years of experience relevant experience.

Skills and Attributes

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent analytical skills

A team Player

Computer literate in MS Office and other office applications

Must have a valid certificate of good conduct.

Requirements

All candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and obtain appropriate certification from the;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations,

High Education Loans Board (HELB).

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae, daytime mobile telephone contacts, current gross salary, names and contacts of three referees, copies of certified relevant professional and academic certificates and testimonials.

Applicants should indicate the position applied for at the top of the envelope to be received before 13th November 2020 and addressed to the-:

Managing Director

Nyayo Tea Zones Dev. Corp.

P.O Box 48552 – 00100

Nairobi

E-Mail: info@teazones.co.ke

Website: http://www.teazones.co.ke

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Qualified persons with disabilities and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will automatically lead to disqualification.