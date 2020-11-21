Saturday, 21 November 2020 – Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, has been condemned by people from all walks of life after he ordered police to shoot and kill Bobi Wine’s supporters, during recent demos that rocked different cities in Uganda.

The aging dictator, who has been in power for 36 years, uses state machinery to terrorize his opponents and during his rule, so many innocent lives have been lost due to his hunger for power.

Although Museveni is among the worst dictators in the world, he has a daughter who is a pastor.

Her name is Pastor Patience Rwambogo Museveni and she runs a church in Kampala called Covenants Nations Church.

Pastor Patience is Museveni’s second born daughter.

She quit her job in 2006 to become a full-time pastor.

“In 2006, I was attending a conference somewhere and the Lord said; you are either going to follow me, and follow my path, or you are going to go your own path.

“That day I made the decision to follow God’s path not knowing where it was going to lead me” she was quoted saying in a past interview.

For 3 years, Pastor Patience Museveni conducted church services in a tent erected in her home, until she put up a physical structure.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST