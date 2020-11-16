Monday, 16 November 2020 – A female gangster, who is said to be a member of the dreaded Gaza criminal gang, has been exposed by a killer cop.

The middle-aged lady, who is identified as Njeri, is reportedly armed with a pistol and very dangerous.

Her photos were shared on a famous group on Facebook that is run by undercover cops.

Njeri lives in Gikomba and she is reportedly connected with other notorious gangsters in Nairobi.

The daring lady posted photos posing with a pistol that she uses to terrorize city residents.

She de-activated her Facebook page after under-cover cops revealed that she is on the police radar.

Here are photos of the female gangster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.