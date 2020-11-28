Saturday, 28 November 2020 – Comedian and radio presenter, Jalang’o, is no longer accepting portraits from pencil artists.

Jalang’o took to his Instagram page and advised any artist who is planning to draw him with the hopes of delivering the portrait to him not to waste the energy.

According to Jalas, he has so many portraits in his house and there is no space left to store new portraits.

“For the past five years, I have received hundreds of portraits from different artists and the pieces are getting spoiled because I don’t have anywhere to hang them, my house is full, my office is full. It hurts me to see your hard-earned work just go to waste, “He wrote.

“Before you draw me, just try and get in touch and ask me if I want a painting. Don’t ambush me with your work and think I will buy or accept it even for free. I won’t because I have nowhere to take them,” he added.

Here’s the full post.

LONG POST ALERT!!!

Dear Artists ( portrait and pencil artists)

First, thank you for the amazing job you are doing! More respect to all artists who have taken their time to draw and put my likeness on paper…I have to now request any artist trying to draw me to please stop! I will not accept your art because I have nowhere to take it or hang it! Why? For the past five years I have received hundreds of portraits from different artists and the pieces are getting spoiled because i don’t have anywhere to hang them, my house is full my office is full…it hurts me to see you hard-earned work just go to waste! Moving forward

1. Before you draw me just try and get in touch and ask me if I want a painting!

2. Dont ambush me with your work and think ill buy or accept it even for free! I wont because i Iave nowhere to take them!

3. If you want my support let me know! Ill do that even without you drawing me!

I request that just dont draw me! But bring your work and ill support you!

Wengine pia wanachora mtu hata sijui

He further posted this portrait that he recently received from an upcoming artist and looking at it, the artist did a shoddy job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST