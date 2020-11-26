Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nyandarua County have urged the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to pursue senior state officers, who stole the Sh 2 billion meant for IDPs compensation, instead of reviving the 2007-08 post-election violence cases.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, the chairman of IDPs in Ol Kalou constituency, Samson Muriuki, said out of Sh 6 billion that was issued by the State for IDPs, Sh2 billion went missing

Muriuki said they, especially the integrated IDPs, were entitled to Sh200,000 each but only got Sh50,000. He questioned where the rest of the cash went.

“We want such people to be compensated instead of going to arrest the alleged perpetrators,” he said.

The money disappeared when Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, was the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Devolution and she had the task of ensuring all IDPs were resettled and compensated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST