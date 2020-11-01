Sunday, 01 November 2020 – City socialite, Faith Makau, who is popularly known as Amber Ray, has confessed that she sleeps with men for financial gains.

The curvy and light-skinned socialite posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page indicating that she sees no problem when a lady hawks her flesh.

According to Amber Ray, ladies who condemn fellow women for selling their bodies also sleep with men for simple things such as good morning texts and sweet lies.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but stop judging people who have sex for money while you are busy having sex for Good morning texts and lies,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

