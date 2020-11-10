Tuesday, 10 November 2020– Flashy Zimbabwean male socialite, Ginimbi, perished in a grisly road accident on Sunday morning when his Rolls Royce hit a tree and burst into flames.

Ginimbi was driving under the influence of alcohol after a night of partying with friends in a high-end club.

The deceased’s body was burnt to ashes.

The three friends who were in his company also died on the spot.

A video of Ginimbi’s body that was burnt to ashes being transported to mortuary has emerged.

