Tuesday, November 3, 2020 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has suspended his campaigns indefinitely.

Mutua suspended his country-wide meet-the-people-tours yesterday following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Speaking after concluding his tour of the Coast, Mutua said political leaders should stop holding rallies to curb the spread of the disease.

“I have decided to stop my countrywide campaigns to popularise my manifesto after it emerged that Covid-19 cases have continued to increase on a daily basis,” he said.

“Times are hard and we cannot go ahead and risk the lives of Kenyans through campaigns.”

“It has become difficult for Kenyans to observe health guidelines at political rallies,” said Mutua.

“We cannot be so greedy with 2022 campaigns by putting the lives of millions of Kenyans at risk through social gathering.”

“I urge all politicians to stop campaigns and join the Government in spreading the gospel of observing the health guidelines,” he added.

Addressing faithful at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi, on Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted on a return to lockdown over rising coronavirus cases.

The Head of State is set to receive a memorandum from the Council of Governors tomorrow during a crisis meeting he called a fortnight ago on Covid-19.

