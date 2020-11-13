Friday, November 13, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has lambasted the Muslim community in Kenya for failing to declare their stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Already, Catholic and some Evangelical churches have declared their stand on the report that has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, Evangelical churches in Kenya called for inclusivity in the Constitutional review process

The group led by Bishop Mark Kariuki, argued that the concerns of the clergy were not captured in the 2010 Constitution and the same happened when they presented their proposals this time.

Among the issues that the church wanted clarified in the 2010 constitution included the declaration of same-sex marriage and abortion as unlawful.

Ahmednasir, who is a devoted Muslim, said the Muslim community should follow suit and declare whether they support the document or not.

“The Catholic Church spoke on bbi.

“The Protestant Church had its say on bbi.

“Other Christian Churches gave their views on bbi…

“The Muslims are waiting for Baba, Hon@JunetMohamedand ODM to tell them when to speak on bbi and what to say…what a shame!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST