Monday, November 23, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has delivered bad news to Kenyans about the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

As other countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia prepare for mass vaccine rollout, after Pfizer and Moderna companies made a breakthrough on coronavirus vaccine, Ahmednasir, who commented on Twitter, said Kenya and other African countries are waiting for donations from philanthropists like Jack Ma and Bill Gates.

“Kenya like many African countries is DEAD SILENT on when the Covid -19 vaccine will commence.

“The rich North, the Middle East and most of Asia will start in Mid-December.

“Kenya and Africa are waiting for Jack Ma, Bill Gates et al to help…” Ahmednassir wrote on his Twitter handle.

Kenyans online reacted to Ahmednasir’s remarks, some cursing national leaders claiming they will use the same opportunity to loot.

In March this year, when Jack Ma donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Kenyan government, senior state officers stole the kits and then sold them to private hospitals and laboratories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST