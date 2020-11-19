Thursday, November 19, 2020 – An aging lecturer from the University of Nairobi (UoN) has landed in trouble for assaulting his girlfriend.

James Mweri Kahunyo, 66, is accused of injuring Mariam Wanjiku Kamau in his house in UoN staff quarters, last month.

Mweri and Mariam engaged in a physical confrontation after they returned to his house from a restaurant along Waiyaki Way.

Trouble started after Mariam told the lecturer that she wanted the window closed but he insisted that it must remain open.

She attempted to leave the don’s house at night but he dragged her to the bedroom and assaulted her before confiscating her phone.

The victim told the court that the lecturer kicked her ribs and twisted her leg during the confrontation.

He opened the bedroom door the next day after locking her overnight and allowed her to pack her belongings.

He then escorted her to a city hospital in his vehicle and when they were heading to the hospital, she managed to snatch the phone while he was driving and texted her sister.

Mariam’s sister rushed to the hospital to visit her and then helped her to report the matter to the police.

Mr. Kahunyo denied the assault charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani and was freed on a bond of Sh 300,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh 50,000.

The complainant is still under medication after the lecturer broke her limbs during the confrontation.

The case will continue on December 8th.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST