Monday, 30 November 2020 – Former radio queen and TV host, Sheila Mwanyigah, was the guest on Churchill Show’s Journey Edition aired weekly on NTV, where she opened up on her private life.

Sheila is among the aging media professionals who are yet to get married and she is frequently bombarded with endless questions on when she will get a husband.

Addressing the issue of marriage during the candid interview with Churchill, Sheila said that there is no ultimate time to get married.

She added that everything happens at the right time and when the right time comes, she will get her right rib.

Sheila further added that age is just a number and currently, she is enjoying her space as a single lady.

Sheila has in the past dated local rapper CMB Prezzo and renowned TV anchor Rashid Abdalla.

She has also been linked to an extra-marital affair with former Nation Media Group CEO Linus Gitahi.

It was reported that the polished CEO was a frequent visitor to her house in Parklands.

