Saturday November 7, 2020 – Retired Major John Seii, who criticised the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document on Thursday, has turned around and said the report is good for Kenyans.

Seii, who was a member of the BBI taskforce, had told a local radio station that the report was hijacked by cartels and State House operatives, who sneaked some proposals that were not discussed by the BBI team into the final draft.

He also claimed that BBI taskforce members were forced to append signatures to approve the document even without reading it.

But on Friday, Seii denied media reports that the team was forced to append signatures to the final draft.

“The BBI document is good and we fully support it; the only problem is that we were not given a chance to read the final document,” Seii said.

Seii spoke during a meeting of the National Council of Elders in which they urged politicians to desist from preaching divisive politics as they campaigned for the BBI report recently launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

BBI joint Secretary Paul Mwangi had criticised Seii for saying the final report was different from what was agreed on.

Mwangi said during the BBI retreats, the retired general kept on taking pictures of the proposal.

“More than two times during BBI retreats, Major Seii was caught secretly photographing presentations on the projector screen,” Mwangi claimed.

Mwangi said Seii was working with Deputy President William Ruto, who has indicated that he may oppose the BBI report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST