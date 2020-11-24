Position: Administrator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-005-11-2020

Reports to: Study Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related discipline; CPA (K) A relevant master’s degree is preferred
  • At least five (5) years’ relevant post-qualification experience in administration and accounting
  • Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and internet-based applications

Responsibilities

  • Managing the day-to-day financial operations of the study and ensuring the timely submission of all accounting information and reports as required by KEMRI
  • Strengthening Study financial controls and preparing the annual budgets in coordination with the Team Leaders, study coordinators and RCTP Program Officers;
  • Maintaining and updating all accounting records in a timely, accurate, efficient and secure manner and facilitating periodic compliance audit visits;
  • Overseeing the logistics, procurement and administration activities of the study in line with KEMRI procedures;
  • Following up study grantees, staff and / or consultants to account for monies advanced to them and ensuring adherence to statutory requirements; and
  • Training finance and program staff in Study / KEMRI systems, principles of financial reporting and financial and administrative control for field-site
  • Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity

Other required skills

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills:
  • Maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and Skype
  • Diplomatic with strong leadership
  • Organized and keen to detail
  • Enthusiasm for community-based development work
  • Natural ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
  • Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment with extensive travel to rural sites in southern Nyanza Province

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

 Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

 KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply