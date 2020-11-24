Position: Administrator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-005-11-2020

Reports to: Study Coordinator

Locations: Suba/Rongo

Duration: 7 Months

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related discipline; CPA (K) A relevant master’s degree is preferred

At least five (5) years’ relevant post-qualification experience in administration and accounting

Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and internet-based applications

Responsibilities

Managing the day-to-day financial operations of the study and ensuring the timely submission of all accounting information and reports as required by KEMRI

Strengthening Study financial controls and preparing the annual budgets in coordination with the Team Leaders, study coordinators and RCTP Program Officers;

Maintaining and updating all accounting records in a timely, accurate, efficient and secure manner and facilitating periodic compliance audit visits;

Overseeing the logistics, procurement and administration activities of the study in line with KEMRI procedures;

Following up study grantees, staff and / or consultants to account for monies advanced to them and ensuring adherence to statutory requirements; and

Training finance and program staff in Study / KEMRI systems, principles of financial reporting and financial and administrative control for field-site

Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity

Other required skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills:

Maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and Skype

Diplomatic with strong leadership

Organized and keen to detail

Enthusiasm for community-based development work

Natural ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges

Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment with extensive travel to rural sites in southern Nyanza Province

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program

A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation

A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)

Copies of academic and professional certificates

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.