Position: Administrator (1 Position) KMR/6 Vacancy No. FN-005-11-2020
Reports to: Study Coordinator
Locations: Suba/Rongo
Duration: 7 Months
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting or related discipline; CPA (K) A relevant master’s degree is preferred
- At least five (5) years’ relevant post-qualification experience in administration and accounting
- Competent with computer software applications including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and internet-based applications
Responsibilities
- Managing the day-to-day financial operations of the study and ensuring the timely submission of all accounting information and reports as required by KEMRI
- Strengthening Study financial controls and preparing the annual budgets in coordination with the Team Leaders, study coordinators and RCTP Program Officers;
- Maintaining and updating all accounting records in a timely, accurate, efficient and secure manner and facilitating periodic compliance audit visits;
- Overseeing the logistics, procurement and administration activities of the study in line with KEMRI procedures;
- Following up study grantees, staff and / or consultants to account for monies advanced to them and ensuring adherence to statutory requirements; and
- Training finance and program staff in Study / KEMRI systems, principles of financial reporting and financial and administrative control for field-site
- Works in a professional and ethical manner with competence, accountability and integrity
Other required skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills:
- Maintain frequent contact using cell phone, email, and Skype
- Diplomatic with strong leadership
- Organized and keen to detail
- Enthusiasm for community-based development work
- Natural ability to multitask, problem solve, and work with others to resolve challenges
- Interest in working in an innovative and demanding environment with extensive travel to rural sites in southern Nyanza Province
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
A cover letter stating current position and date available to start working for the program
A current CV including email and mobile phone contact Name and phone number for two professional referees Two letters of recommendation
A copy of the latest pay slip (if applicable)
Copies of academic and professional certificates
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are encouraged to send in their applications through email; hrrctp@kemri-ucsf.org
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS SELECTION PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.