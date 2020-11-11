GRADE ORPP 5

Duties and Responsibilities

The officer at this level will be responsible to the Assistant Director, Administration for the following functions

Interpretation and execution of administrative policies, standards and procedures

Developing and implementing security policies and procedures and;

Coordinating security activities for the office;

Coordinating office transport services

Providing logistical support for Office operations

Safeguarding ORPP’s assets;

Supervising Contracted Services; and

Developing plans and budget for the division;

Requirements

For appointment to this post, one must:

Served in the grade of Administrative Officer for a minimum period of three (3) years or in a comparable and relevant position in the public or private sector for accumulative period of six(6) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Social Sciences, Administration, Management or its equivalent qualification from a recognised institution;

Certificate in Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application skills;

Membership to a professional body;

Met the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and

Terms of Service

The successful candidate will serve on pensionable terms.

NOTE

Shortlisted applicants will be required to present originals of the following documents: a) National identity card or passport; b) Academic and professional certificates and transcripts; c) Any other relevant supporting documents and testimonials; and d) Clearances from the following bodies to demonstrate compliance with Chapter (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010:

Kenya Revenue Authority;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Higher Education Loans Board;

Any of the Registered Credit Reference Bureau; and

Directorate of Criminal Investigations

How to Apply;

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by completing two copies of ORPP job application form. The application form can be downloaded from the ORPP website, orpp.or.ke

Candidates should submit their applications together with a copy of national identity card//valid passport, copies of academic certificates, testimonials and any other relevant supporting documents so as to reach the Office on or before 25th November,

Applications in a sealed envelopes clearly be marked with the position applied for, should be sent by post/hand delivered/emailed/addressed to:

The Registrar of Political Parties, Lion Place, 1st Floor

Karuna close, Waiyaki Way, Westlands P.O Box 1131-00606, NAIROBI.

Email: careers@orpp.or.ke

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) is an equal opportunity employer. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.