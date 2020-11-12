Aga Khan University (AKU)

Job Title: Administrative Assistant – Temporary

Location: Kenya

Introduction: Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents (www.aku.edu).

An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in several disciplines, carries out research pertinent to the countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards.

It has almost 2,500 students and 14,000 staff. The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As an international institution, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access.

Applications are invited from qualified candidates for the position of Administrative Assistant, in our Research Office, Medical College.

Position Summary: Reporting to the Research Administration Manager , the position will provide administrative support and will be the focal point for coordination of research, grants, and capacity development/consultancy within the Medical College in Kenya.

Responsibility spans the continuum from pre-award to post award and calls for close working relationship with Principle Investigators, other entity research program officers and other university administration departments.

Key Responsibilities:

Support the Medical College Grants processing function

Support in coordination of Research Operations at the Medical College in Kenya

Provide administrative support to the Associate Dean, Research

Update and manage proper documentation; including but not limited to filing; archiving; photocopying; binding; scanning; shredding; mail/phone directories

Coordinate and schedule the use of shared meeting spaces and boardrooms

Facilitate travel and accommodation logistics

Manage petty cash for the Research office

Requirements

Applicants for the position must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Programme Management or equivalent, Diploma in Project Management or professional qualifications in grant management will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in MS Office Suite (Word, Access, Excel, Power Point) is required.

S/he must have a minimum of two (2) years’ experience in a similar role.

The successful candidate should have excellent inter-personal and communication skills and the ability to work in a multi-cultural environment.

How to Apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, names of three referees, telephone contact, e-mail address and copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent to

the Manager, Recruitment,

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.

P. O. Box 30270-00100,

Nairobi

or by email to hr.recruitment@aku.edu. Applications by email are preferred.

Please indicate the title of the position on your application.​

Applications should be submitted latest by November 23, 2020