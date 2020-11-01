Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation

Job Advertisement: Administrative Assistant III

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation (NTZDC) was established as a state Corporation under a Legal Gazette Notice No. 30 of 2002, revoking Legal Gazette Notice No. 265 of 1986, with the aim of promoting forest conservation by providing buffer zones of tea and fuelwood to check against human encroachment into the gazetted forests.

The Corporation’s operations are spread over nineteen (19) zones and two factories one in Nandi County and another one under completion in Kirinyaga County.

The Corporation’s major activities are in tea growing, tea factory operations and local sales distribution of value-added teas.

The Corporation seeks to recruit qualified and competent Kenyan citizens to fill the following positions:

Administrative Assistant III

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Zone Manager, the job holder will be responsible for provision of effective office support, communication services and supplies / stores management

Primary Responsibilities:

Ensuring effective management of the office and carrying out other operations in the Zone as required.

Providing secretarial services filing, posting, refreshments, voucher processing, running errands.

Liaising with, making requisition for stock items from the Purchasing and Supplies Department at the headquarters on the required items for operations.

Follow up on factories, Head Office and other stakeholders on matters pending for office performance.

Carrying out green leaf production reconciliation against factory weights.

Liaising with other managers (junior or senior) on data gathering and productivity improvement.

Providing office administrative duties and assistance to zone/area leader.

Ensuring effective maintenance and cleaning of offices and maintenance of building to the required standards

Certifying and processing telephone, water and electricity bills for payment.

Ensuring safe custody of controlling stocks and monitoring consumption and levels of the stocks.

Procuring various materials and other supplies for the company at the most competitive prices.

Coordinating purchase requirements from user sections.

Ensuring that supplies are procured and delivered and delivered to users/sites as per requirements/schedules.

Receiving goods from suppliers and raising appropriate documentation.

Ensuring goods delivered are of required quality, quantity and price.

Maintaining proper stocks and layouts in the store.

Issuing materials from stores as per requisition.

Observing and complying with environmental, health and safety measures and regulations.

Preparing stock and supplies reports as required.

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Person Specification:

Academic Qualifications

KCSE C (Plain)

Professional Qualification

Diploma in Office Management / HR Administration

Experience

Two (2) years’ experience

Skills and Attributes

Administration – exhibits effective administrative skills.

Ethics – Works with integrity and ethically.

Quality – demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness

Requirements

All candidates must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity, and obtain appropriate certification from the;

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations,

High Education Loans Board (HELB).

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their applications, enclosing a detailed Curriculum Vitae, daytime mobile telephone contacts, current gross salary, names and contacts of three referees, copies of certified relevant professional and academic certificates and testimonials.

Applicants should indicate the position applied for at the top of the envelope to be received before 13th November 2020 and addressed to the-:

Managing Director

Nyayo Tea Zones Dev. Corp.

P.O Box 48552 – 00100

Nairobi

E-Mail: info@teazones.co.ke

Website: http://www.teazones.co.ke

Nyayo Tea Zones Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Qualified persons with disabilities and marginalized groups are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will automatically lead to disqualification.