Geothermal Development Company (GDC) is 100% state-owned corporation registered under the Companies Act (CAP 486) of the Laws of Kenya. It was incorporated in the year 2008 as a special purpose vehicle to accelerate the development of Geothermal Energy in Kenya under the umbrella of the Ministry of Energy (MoE). GDC is a leader in development of Green Energy.

MANAGER, ADMINISTRATION – JOB GRADE GD3 (1 post) JOB NO. 3. REF: GDC/HRP/ADMIN/01/2020

Overall Purpose:-

Reporting to the General Manager, Human Resource and Administration: The jobholder will be responsible for managing general administrative services in the company including Cleaning Services, Telephone services and Hospitality services. The holder will also oversee Registry Courier and Postal services in the company.

Key Responsibilities

Developing and implementing policies procedures for the various functions and operations in the Administration Department

Overseeing general administrative services including Telephone services Front office and Hospitality

Supervising, reviewing and evaluating the performance of outsourced service providers

Managing the Registry and records management (central registry) and information services; and Utility services management

Ensure provision of a conducive work

Qualifications

Have a minimum period of eleven (11) years relevant work experience two (2) years should be in Managerial role;

Be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public/Business Administration, Sociology or any other relevant equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

Must Have a Master’s Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Public/Business Administration, Human Resource Management, Strategic Management, or any other relevant equivalent qualifications from a recognized

Be a member of a relevant professional body in good standing where applicable;

Undertaken a Leadership /Management Course from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer applications;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Competencies

Good planning, organizing and coordinating skills

Strong interpersonal, analytical verbal and written skills;

Leadership skills;

Strong communications and presentation skills

Negotiation skills;

Terms of service

The appointment will be for a contractual period of five (5) years renewable subject to satisfactory performance and delivery of set performance targets and outcomes. GDC offers competitive salary and benefits commensurate with the standards of excellence that it expects

How to Apply

NB: Candidates interested in the above position are expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya. Specifically, they must obtain and submit with their application copies of the following (Mandatory):-

Tax compliance certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority ( KRA );

( ); Clearance certificate from Higher Education Loans Board(HELB );

); Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC );

); Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation ;

; Clearance from Credit Reference

Evidence of ongoing clearance is admissible subject to the satisfactory results (Presentation of the requisite documents from the relevant institution before the selection process )

Suitably qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the Job reference No. on both the application and envelope and send to the address below enclosing CVs with full details of education background, professional qualifications and attach copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and National Identity Card.

Applications may be deposited at our head Office, KAWI HOUSE, 4th Floor, Popo Road, South C, along Red Cross Road, in the Application Box, posted or emailed to:

The Managing Director & CEO, Geothermal Development Company Limited,

P.O. Box 100746 – 00101, NAIROBI, KENYA

Email: managerpositions@gdc.co.ke

All applications should be received not later than twenty one (21) days from the date of this advert.

“GDC is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality.” “Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted”.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.