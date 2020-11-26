Regent Management Ltd is a real estate company looking for an Intern to fill in the position of an Administration Assistant.
Job Purpose: Reporting to the Line manager, the successful candidate will be required to record keeping, typing reports, maintaining stationery, maintaining office neatness and cleanliness.
Job Description
- Filing and archiving by ensuring proper record keeping for all documents of duties performed
- Typing correspondence, reports and binding for presentation and communication
- Receiving and directing clients and assisting where possible
- Distributing invoices and ordering stationery for the department
- Booking appointments for the Line managers
- Managing both inbound and outbound calls
- Managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers
- Carrying out any other roles as may be assigned by Management from time to time.
Expected Qualification and Profile
Academic Qualifications:
- Diploma in Business Administration, secretarial or equivalent.
- High school certificate of grade C and above.
- Experience in administrative support activities.
Experience & General Competencies:
- At least (2) years’ work experience.
- Self-driven, result-oriented, adaptable,
- Extremely responsible, quick to perform tasks, able to multitask,
- Good organizational skills and excellent communication
How to Apply
If you can clearly demonstrate the ability to meet the above criteria, please submit your application letter along with detailed CV & testimonials stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts to reach by 10th December, 2020.
Send documents to hr@regent-mgt.com.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.