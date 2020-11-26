Regent Management Ltd is a real estate company looking for an Intern to fill in the position of an Administration Assistant.

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Line manager, the successful candidate will be required to record keeping, typing reports, maintaining stationery, maintaining office neatness and cleanliness.

Job Description

  • Filing and archiving by ensuring proper record keeping for all documents of duties performed
  • Typing correspondence, reports and binding for presentation and communication
  • Receiving and directing clients and assisting where possible
  • Distributing invoices and ordering stationery for the department
  • Booking appointments for the Line managers
  • Managing both inbound and outbound calls
  • Managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers
  • Carrying out any other roles as may be assigned by Management from time to time.

Expected Qualification and Profile

Academic Qualifications:

  • Diploma in Business Administration, secretarial or equivalent.
  • High school certificate of grade C and above.
  • Experience in administrative support activities.

Experience & General Competencies:

  • At least (2) years’ work experience.
  • Self-driven, result-oriented, adaptable,
  • Extremely responsible, quick to perform tasks, able to multitask,
  • Good organizational skills and excellent communication

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate the ability to meet the above criteria, please submit your application letter along with detailed CV & testimonials stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts to reach by 10th December, 2020.

Send documents to hr@regent-mgt.com.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply