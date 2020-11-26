Regent Management Ltd is a real estate company looking for an Intern to fill in the position of an Administration Assistant.

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Line manager, the successful candidate will be required to record keeping, typing reports, maintaining stationery, maintaining office neatness and cleanliness.

Job Description

Filing and archiving by ensuring proper record keeping for all documents of duties performed

Typing correspondence, reports and binding for presentation and communication

Receiving and directing clients and assisting where possible

Distributing invoices and ordering stationery for the department

Booking appointments for the Line managers

Managing both inbound and outbound calls

Managing Guest/ visitor, dignitaries, messaging and reminders for concerned officers

Carrying out any other roles as may be assigned by Management from time to time.

Expected Qualification and Profile

Academic Qualifications:

Diploma in Business Administration, secretarial or equivalent.

High school certificate of grade C and above.

Experience in administrative support activities.

Experience & General Competencies:

At least (2) years’ work experience.

Self-driven, result-oriented, adaptable,

Extremely responsible, quick to perform tasks, able to multitask,

Good organizational skills and excellent communication

How to Apply

If you can clearly demonstrate the ability to meet the above criteria, please submit your application letter along with detailed CV & testimonials stating your current position, remuneration level, e-mail address and telephone contacts to reach by 10th December, 2020.

Send documents to hr@regent-mgt.com.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.