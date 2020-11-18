Position: Admin Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Salary Budget Ksh 20,000 Gross
Job Description
Our client, a growing SME based in Nairobi,specializing in commercial & domestic cleaning services and manufacturing of cleaning detergents is seeking to hire an Admin Assistant.
Responsibilities
- Timely Pay salaries and Rent.
- Pay NHIF, NSSF, PAYE and VAT on Time every month.
- Manage procurement especially record keeping of stock and re order on time.
- Manage Petty Cash and send petty cash report at the end of every week.
- Send quotations on time using the assigned format.
- Ensure contracts are done on time as we acquire them.
- Weekly schedules of cheque collections are done and recorded
- Ensure that sanitary, general cleaning and fumigation schedule is compiled to.
- Ensure that all receipts are properly filled and monthly expenses recorded on an excel spread sheet.
- Prepare all quotations and follow up with the clients.
- Ensure all staff have employment letters
- Prepare tenders and submit a day before the closing. Follow up on business appointments.
- Sending invoices and reports to clients and follow up payments.
- Manage social media and increase follow up.
- Generate Business for the company through placement of sanitary bins, fumigation and cleaning service.
- Ensure that all sanitary cards are signed and neatly kept.
- Ensure that all carpets brought for cleaning to the office are done and delivered
- All licenses are paid and renewed on time.
- Leave management done on time and schedules kept well.
- Manage the vehicle movements in a timely manner and record the odometer readings
- Stock management of all cleaning materials, fumigation chemicals and all stationery
Qualifications
- Diploma/ Certificate in Business Management
- Must have basic Accounting and Book keeping skills( At least CPA 2)
- High ethical standards and professionalism
- Strong time-management and organizational skills
- Ability to coordinate several tasks/Multitask
- Good communication, Interpersonal& Customer relation Skills
- Practical experience in a similar position for 1-2 years will be an added advantage
- Have a positive attitude and self-driven
How to apply
Visit http://www.verde –edge.com to apply by 20th NOV 2020 5pm
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.