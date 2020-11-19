Position: Admin Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Salary Budget Ksh 20,000 Gross

Job Description

Our client, a growing SME based in Nairobi,specializing in commercial & domestic cleaning services and manufacturing of cleaning detergents is seeking to hire an Admin Assistant.

Responsibilities

Timely Pay salaries and Rent.

Pay NHIF, NSSF, PAYE and VAT on Time every month.

Manage procurement especially record keeping of stock and re order on time.

Manage Petty Cash and send petty cash report at the end of every week.

Send quotations on time using the assigned format.

Ensure contracts are done on time as we acquire them.

Weekly schedules of cheque collections are done and recorded

Ensure that sanitary, general cleaning and fumigation schedule is compiled to.

Ensure that all receipts are properly filled and monthly expenses recorded on an excel spread sheet.

Prepare all quotations and follow up with the clients.

Ensure all staff have employment letters

Prepare tenders and submit a day before the closing. Follow up on business appointments.

Sending invoices and reports to clients and follow up payments.

Manage social media and increase follow up.

Generate Business for the company through placement of sanitary bins, fumigation and cleaning service.

Ensure that all sanitary cards are signed and neatly kept.

Ensure that all carpets brought for cleaning to the office are done and delivered

All licenses are paid and renewed on time.

Leave management done on time and schedules kept well.

Manage the vehicle movements in a timely manner and record the odometer readings

Manage the vehicle movements in a timely manner and record the odometer readings

Stock management of all cleaning materials, fumigation chemicals and all stationery

Qualifications

Diploma/ Certificate in Business Management

Must have basic Accounting and Book keeping skills( At least CPA 2)

High ethical standards and professionalism

Strong time-management and organizational skills

Ability to coordinate several tasks/Multitask

Good communication, Interpersonal& Customer relation Skills

Practical experience in a similar position for 1-2 years will be an added advantage

Have a positive attitude and self-driven

How to apply

Visit http://www.verde –edge.com to apply by 20th NOV 2020 5pm

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.