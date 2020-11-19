Position: Admin Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Salary Budget Ksh 20,000 Gross

Job Description

Our client, a growing SME based in Nairobi,specializing in commercial & domestic cleaning services and manufacturing of cleaning detergents is seeking to hire an Admin Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Timely Pay salaries and Rent.
  • Pay NHIF, NSSF, PAYE and VAT on Time every month.
  • Manage procurement especially record keeping of stock and re order on time.
  • Manage Petty Cash and send petty cash report at the end of every week.
  •  Send quotations on time using the assigned format.
  • Ensure contracts are done on time as we acquire them.
  • Weekly schedules of cheque collections are done and recorded
  • Ensure that sanitary, general cleaning and fumigation schedule is compiled to.
  • Ensure that all receipts are properly filled and monthly expenses recorded on an excel spread sheet.
  • Prepare all quotations and follow up with the clients.
  • Ensure all staff have employment letters
  • Prepare tenders and submit a day before the closing. Follow up on business appointments.
  • Sending invoices and reports to clients and follow up payments.
  • Manage social media and increase follow up.
  • Generate Business for the company through placement of sanitary bins, fumigation and cleaning service.
  • Ensure that all sanitary cards are signed and neatly kept.
  • Ensure that all carpets brought for cleaning to the office are done and delivered
  • All licenses are paid and renewed on time.
  • Leave management done on time and schedules kept well.
  • Manage the vehicle movements in a timely manner and record the odometer readings
  • Stock management of all cleaning materials, fumigation chemicals and all stationery

Qualifications

  •  Diploma/ Certificate in Business Management
  • Must have basic Accounting and Book keeping skills( At least CPA 2)
  • High ethical standards and professionalism
  • Strong time-management and organizational skills
  • Ability to coordinate several tasks/Multitask
  • Good communication, Interpersonal& Customer relation Skills
  • Practical experience in a similar position for 1-2 years will be an added advantage
  • Have a positive attitude and self-driven

How to apply

Visit http://www.verde –edge.com to apply by 20th NOV 2020 5pm

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

