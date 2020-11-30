Monday, November 30, 2020 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has said there are no permanent enemies in politics and hinted at joining ODM Party leader Raila Odinga’s political bandwagon in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku, on Sunday, Duale, who is also former Majority Leader in the National Assembly, said Kenyans should not be surprised to see President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto, and Raila Odinga working together in 2022.

Duale also said there is not bad blood between Uhuru and Ruto and they are still friends despite the frosty relationship between them.

“I have asked both of them individually what is going on but each one of them is telling me there’s nothing wrong, we’re good,” Duale said.

Duale is among Tanga Tanga MPs who were drumming up support for Ruto‘s presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST