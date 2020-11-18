Taka Taka Solutions

Position title: Accounts Payable Assistant

Industry: Waste Management and Recycling

Reports to: Senior Accountant

Location: Nairobi

Summary of Role: Taka Taka Solutions is looking to recruit a highly reliable and effective Accounts Payable Assistant, to support our Finance Department’s, Accounts Payable function, in compliance with our policies and Standard Operating Procedures.

The candidate shall be based at the head office and will report to the Senior Accountant.

Company Background: Taka Taka Solutions is a waste management and recycling company. We are engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling and we recycle 95% of the waste we collect.

Specific Responsibilities

Updating budget trackers with the specific information required.

Maintaining accurate and complete records regarding payments to vendors and suppliers’.

Preparing payments and ensuring that all vendors and suppliers are paid as per the agreed terms.

Verifying vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements.

Tracking documentation for all payments being made by the company to vendors and suppliers

Raising LPO’s against items being procured by the company.

Updating all payments being made by the company to QuickBooks.

Reviewing all requisitions and ensuring they are accurate and budgeted.

Reviewing and interpreting all invoices, payment requests, and credit memos for accuracy and compliance with the accounting practices and policies of the company.

Serving as the liaison person with external parties including suppliers and government agencies in accounts related matters.

Protecting the organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

Any other duties assigned from time to time by the Line Manager or Head of Department.

Key Competencies

Good understanding, knowledge and skills of the accounting function

Proficiency in quick books

Proficiency in Microsoft office

MUST have 1-2 years’ experience in an accounting role.

CPA IV or higher

Scored an average of B in KCSE or its equivalent, with B+ in mathematics

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Customer Empathy

Excellent follow up skills

Excellent organizational and time-management skills

Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail

Strong personality and ability to work under pressure.

Trustworthy with strong professional ethics.

If you meet the above requirements and are passionate, eager to learn and thrive in excellence, we are looking for you!

All applications to be made through job.takataka@gmail.com by 18th November 2020 with the subject title “Accounts Payable Assistant”

We are committed to grant you a great applicants’ experience but due to the high volumes of applications we receive, only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.