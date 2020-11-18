Taka Taka Solutions
Position title: Accounts Payable Assistant
Industry: Waste Management and Recycling
Reports to: Senior Accountant
Location: Nairobi
Summary of Role: Taka Taka Solutions is looking to recruit a highly reliable and effective Accounts Payable Assistant, to support our Finance Department’s, Accounts Payable function, in compliance with our policies and Standard Operating Procedures.
The candidate shall be based at the head office and will report to the Senior Accountant.
Company Background: Taka Taka Solutions is a waste management and recycling company. We are engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling and we recycle 95% of the waste we collect.
Specific Responsibilities
- Updating budget trackers with the specific information required.
- Maintaining accurate and complete records regarding payments to vendors and suppliers’.
- Preparing payments and ensuring that all vendors and suppliers are paid as per the agreed terms.
- Verifying vendor accounts by reconciling monthly statements.
- Tracking documentation for all payments being made by the company to vendors and suppliers
- Raising LPO’s against items being procured by the company.
- Updating all payments being made by the company to QuickBooks.
- Reviewing all requisitions and ensuring they are accurate and budgeted.
- Reviewing and interpreting all invoices, payment requests, and credit memos for accuracy and compliance with the accounting practices and policies of the company.
- Serving as the liaison person with external parties including suppliers and government agencies in accounts related matters.
- Protecting the organization’s value by keeping information confidential.
- Any other duties assigned from time to time by the Line Manager or Head of Department.
Key Competencies
- Good understanding, knowledge and skills of the accounting function
- Proficiency in quick books
- Proficiency in Microsoft office
- MUST have 1-2 years’ experience in an accounting role.
- CPA IV or higher
- Scored an average of B in KCSE or its equivalent, with B+ in mathematics
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Customer Empathy
- Excellent follow up skills
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills
- Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail
- Strong personality and ability to work under pressure.
- Trustworthy with strong professional ethics.
If you meet the above requirements and are passionate, eager to learn and thrive in excellence, we are looking for you!
All applications to be made through job.takataka@gmail.com by 18th November 2020 with the subject title “Accounts Payable Assistant”
We are committed to grant you a great applicants’ experience but due to the high volumes of applications we receive, only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.