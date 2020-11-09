Closing date: November 15, 2020

Vacancy: Accounts Officer (100 %)

Embassy of Switzerland in Kenya

As the official representation of Switzerland, the Embassy covers all matters concerning diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Kenya, as well as Switzerland and Burundi, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda. It represents Swiss interests in the areas of political, economic and financial affairs, science, education and culture. It delivers consular services to citizens of Switzerland and other countries. It implements the cooperation strategy for the Horn of Africa.

For the Operations Management Division, responsible for Finance, Personnel and Administration of the Embassy, we are looking for a fulltime Accounts Officer (Monday to Friday).

The Accounts Officer (AcO) is responsible for the daily entries in the accounting system and the timely/correct payments of the Embassy. He/she follows IPSAS, IFRS, ISA and GAAP, local law and other internal FDFA instructions. He/she assures a correct handling of all global budget contracts in our internal system ESPRIT and works closely with all his/her internal and external counterparts.

He/she also performs administrative tasks and reports directly to the Senior Finance Officer.

Main Tasks:

· Initiates and processes journal entries in the accounting software Vision+;

· Prepares monthly reconciliations of bank accounts, cash checks, general and related sub-ledger accounts and honorary consulate accounts;

· Prepares periodic financial reports including monthly and yearly accounts closure in Vision+;

· Payment of invoices/bills in a timely manner and manages key vendor relationships;

· Reviews invoices for VAT/Excise Duty exemption application;

· Enters and manages contracts in ESPRIT;

· Monitors all active rental contracts.

Academic qualifications / Professional experience:

· Bachelors’ degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field;

· Minimum of 3-year post qualification experience in accounting or financial related field;

· Professional Accountancy Qualification CPA or ACCA;

· Perfectly fluent in English language, written and spoken,

· Knowledge of a Swiss national language an asset;

· Excellent computer skills (MS Office, especially Excel, SAP and other accounting software);

· Working experience in an embassy or an international organizations is an added advantage.

Required skills:

· Highly motivated, committed and able to work in a team;

· Ability to deal effectively and in a diplomatic manner at all levels;

· Ability to work independently and under pressure and with minimal supervision;

· High degree of adaptability and capacity to learn;

· Good communication skills and interpersonal skills;

· Precise, dynamic and high level of integrity and loyalty;

· Strong service and customer orientation.

How to Apply

Modalities of employment and application:

· Duty station is Nairobi.

· Application deadline is 15th November 2020.

· Applicants should include a letter of motivation (maximum 1 page), a CV (maximum 3 pages) and 2 references related to previous work experience.

· Applications have to be sent to nairobi.vacancy@eda.admin.ch

· Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

· Start date: as soon as possible

Note: Please be advised that the Embassy of Switzerland does not charge any fees from applicants for any recruitment, nor has it engaged a third party to facilitate this hire. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.