Tangaza University College is moving towards becoming a full university. As befits an institution of higher learning, we are committed to academic excellence and the personal transformation of our students, both lay and religious. The following vacancy have arisen within the University College and requires to be filled:
POSITION TITLE: Accounts Assistant
DEPARTMENT: Finance
REPORTS TO: Finance Manager
EMPLOYMENT STATUS: Contract
POSITION SUMMARY
As the Accounts Assistant, your main responsibility is to give students receipts and statements as well as deal with suppliers, pay them, handle reconciliations and issue cheques.
Responsibilities (Detailed JD will be given on appointment)
- Booking Suppliers invoices in the system
- Receipting
- Preparing Suppliers payment vouchers when due
- Filing statutory deductions i.e. PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, WHT
- Filing
- Bank Reconciliation
- Invoicing
- Raising approved debit and credit notes on students accounts
- Handling of students installment payments
- Any other duties assigned by your supervisor as per your qualification
Qualifications
- Minimum-B.Com/BA in Finance/Accounting
- If registered for CPA/ACCA will be an added advantage
KNOWLEDGE SKILLS AND ABILITIES
- Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills
- Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skils
- Familiarity with basic Accounting principles
- Professional manner and strong ethical code
- Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive
- Commitment to working efficiently and accurately
How to Apply
Applicants should enclose a letter of introduction, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certification certificate of good conduct and three (3) reference letters from recognized persons/institutions by 13 November 2020, indicating your daytime contacts to:
The Human Resources Manager, Tangaza University College
P.O. Box 15055-00509
Nairobi.
E-mail to vacancies@tangaza.ac.ke
Tangaza University College is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin or disability.
NB: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED AND GIVEN A COPY OF THE DETAILED JOB DESCRIPTION. PLEASE INDICATE THE POSITION APPLIED AS SUBJECT OF THE EMAIL.