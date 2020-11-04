Optiven Real Estate

Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: We are seeking a highly competent and an outstanding individual who is dynamic and passionate about delivering results to join our finance and accounts team.

S/he will be responsible for the general accounting function including preparing journal entries, maintaining balance sheet schedules and ledgers and account and bank reconciliations. Assisting with monthly closings and account analysis and supporting the senior accountant in carrying out the responsibilities of the accounting department.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Giving daily and weekly updates aimed at improving financial records.

Updating and maintaining accounting journals, ledgers and other records detailing financial business transactions.

Preparation of monthly closings and preparation of monthly financial statements.

Reconciling and maintaining balance sheet accounts.

Preparing tax computations and returns as well as assisting in preparing budgets and forecasts.

Preparing payrolls and submitting PAYE, VAT, NSSF and NHIF.

Drawing up monthly financial reports i.e. expense reports.

Administering accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Maintaining accurate debtors and creditor’s record and liaise with the sales team to ensure prompt debt collection and prompt creditor’s payment.

Posting all transactions to the accounting software on a daily basis, i.e. disbursements, payments made out and cash received.

Monitoring and resolving bank issues including fee anomalies and check differences.

Ensuring up to date payment of utilities

Performing regular reconciliations of the general ledger.

Maintaining accurate and up to date records of all financial transactions.

Assisting with year-end closings.

Assisting with preparation and coordination of the audit process.

Assisting with implementing and maintaining internal financial controls and procedures.

Carrying out other related tasks as might be required from time to time.

Education and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce in Finance.

CPA K Qualified and be a member of a professional body i.e. ICPAK

At least 4 years’ experience in a busy and fast paced environment.

Must be very proficient in accounting software i.e. quick books.

Conversant with filing statutory returns.

Knowledge of accounting principles and best practices i.e. GAAP

Knowledge of financial reporting.

Knowledge of local and international laws regarding accounting, finances and taxation.

Key Skills and Competencies:

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently under minimal supervision.

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion.

Ability to meet strict deadlines.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Result oriented and deadline-driven.

Good scheduling and monitoring skills.

Excellent Communication skills.

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills.

Excellent reporting skills.

Initiative.

Adaptability.

Team player.

Integrity.

Confidentiality.

Applications:

If you believe you have high performance culture, positive mental attitude and are self-driven, then send your resume to https://optivenjobapi.optiven.co.ke/optivenJobAPI/public/ on or before 21st November 2020 with the Title: Accounts Assistant.

NB: We do not charge for job applications and interviews.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.