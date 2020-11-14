Pergamon Ltd, a well-established provider of innovative business solution with a recognized footprint in East Africa, is seeking to re-open its office in Mombasa, Kenya. We are looking for energetic people to take up the positions below who can join our team in fulfilling our dream of leading the African market in provision of cutting edge technology solutions that transform lives.

Preference will be given to residents of Mombasa and its environs.

ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT

Reporting to the Head of Sales & Administration, the job holder will be required to carry out the following duties and responsibilities

Responsibilities

Managing Petty cash and maintaining the necessary records and support

Issuance of stocks from the store as per the laid down procedure, ensuring proper approval is done at every stock receipt and issuance, posting and reconciling stock issued, stocks on hand and incoming

Invoicing all sales while ensuring that invoice details are captured correctly including terms of payment and taxes involved

Reconciliation of the daily sales at the close of each business day ascertaining that the sales and the cash/cheque received are

Carry out regular physical stock taking and handle any discrepancies between physical stock and the balances on the accounting

Ensuring that debtors accounts are settled promptly and submit a weekly report of the debtors balances at the end of each week

Filing of all vouchers, receipts, and other accounting records into the respective files

Analyses staff expenditure against the set budget and submit a monthly report on the same

Coordinate Logistics of all inter-branch stocks transfers, freight and relaying the necessary information to the personnel on the other branches

Any other duty as may be assigned by immediate supervisor or management

Qualifications

Bachelor of Commerce – Finance or its equivalent

CPA – Section 4 pass

At least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment

High attention to details

Demonstrated ability to solve problems

Communication and interpersonal skills

Customer service skills

How to Apply

Interested applicants who have skills and experience that match the mentioned requirements are encouraged to send their applications for consideration. Applicants should be sent to hr@pergamongroup.com by 15th November 2020. Please indicate your current place of residence in your application.