Our client in Nairobi is looking for a Chief Accountant.
Due to the nature of the position, the ideal candidate should have a minimum of 7 years prior experience in a busy accounting environment of which 4 years should be in the same capacity.
Qualifications & Experience Required:
- Degree-Accounting/Finance, Masters an added plus.
- CPA (K) or ACCA.
- High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office and financial systems (ERP).
- Keen on details.
- Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.
- Should have good organizational skills to handle work in an efficient and timely manner.
- Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.
- Team player.
Duty Atation: Nairobi.
How to Apply:
Please email your updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.
Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.