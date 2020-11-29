Our client in Nairobi is looking for a Chief Accountant.

Due to the nature of the position, the ideal candidate should have a minimum of 7 years prior experience in a busy accounting environment of which 4 years should be in the same capacity.

Qualifications & Experience Required:

Degree-Accounting/Finance, Masters an added plus.

CPA (K) or ACCA.

High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office and financial systems (ERP).

Keen on details.

Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.

Should have good organizational skills to handle work in an efficient and timely manner.

Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.

Team player.

Duty Atation: Nairobi.

How to Apply:

Please email your updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.