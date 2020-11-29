Our client in Nairobi is looking for a Chief Accountant.

Due to the nature of the position, the ideal candidate should have a minimum of 7 years prior experience in a busy accounting environment of which 4 years should be in the same capacity.

Qualifications & Experience Required:

  • Degree-Accounting/Finance, Masters an added plus.
  • CPA (K) or ACCA.
  • High degree of computer literacy in Microsoft Office and financial systems (ERP).
  • Keen on details.
  • Ability to manage processes and maintain accurate records.
  • Should have good organizational skills to handle work in an efficient and timely manner.
  • Ability to coordinate tasks to meet deadlines.
  • Team player.

Duty Atation: Nairobi.

How to Apply:

Please email your updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.

Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply