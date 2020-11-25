Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic individual for Key Account Officer – Reliever position for one of our clients.

Contract: Temporary/Reliever

Key Responsibilities

Responsibilities/ Execution activities

Operational:

Meet and exceed sales targets by developing relationships within targeted customers.

Engage with customers at the Executive level to understand their overall strategy and key business drivers; strive to develop a roadmap with the customer that facilitates progression towards the expansion of Business services

Develop multi-level and multi-functional relationships (CEO, CFO, CIO and Business Unit Leaders) to drive solutions that are innovative and provide value / benefit relative to the customer's respective business needs; deepen and widen relationships with a longer term focus.

Understanding customer’s deployment plans and identifying strategic plans for success of the customer and profitability. Understand the customer’s business and IT strategy; map these requirements to industry trends, as well as with existing customer requirements where solutions provide value.

Responsible for overall account management, account development, relationship and sales development. Working with the expanded team provide overall account strategy and direction; program risk, assessing situations, making recommendations, and implementing planned contingencies, when necessary

Serve as customer advocate, accountable for escalation and proper customer positioning on all issues pertaining to customer satisfaction with the authority of representation across organizational and departmental boundaries; Identifying and managing Sell multiple products and services into those accounts

Ensure maximum customer exposure and response to business development requirements through a proactive approach of periodic reviews with key contacts within the organization. As required provide concise and professional presentations to customer and Business management

Ensure that all account plans, organizational charts, and related documentation at both the executive summary level and line management detail level are kept current. Providing critical communication links to the customer, business units, necessary functional organizations, executive and senior managers

Provide overall management of critical Target Market List, information relative to the customers including legal, product pricing, commercial management relative to contract agreements, price books, pricing tools, one-off deal specific bids, etc. and ensure that the customer contract is kept up-to-date.

Ensure accuracy and timeliness of reporting in Sales pipeline management & opportunity management and all regular and ad hoc sales reports & analysis

Education Background & Experience:

Degree in Business, Finance or other relevant field (or equivalent).

Membership in related professional organizations

Certifications accreditation in relevant areas

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in consultative selling and relationship management preferably within multi-national companies

Proven track record in selling high dollar value services; 3 or more years’ experience or equivalent

Understanding of industry sector that the customer is in and associated strategies and business challenges.

Identification and development of key partners and vendor relationships to maximize Business’ ability to provide total integrated solutions to the customer.

Professional Knowledge:

Knowledge in creating solutions for customers based on their business and IT initiatives rather than on a company’s product offering

Understanding of the industry sector and key customers in that sector inclusive of related strategies and business challenges

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 27th November 2020. Clearly indicate the job title.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.