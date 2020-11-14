Job Vacancy: Accountant -South Sudan

Main Purpose of the Job: This position is responsible for day to day performance of the Finance and Accounts office. Offering assistance and guidance in the preparation, examination and analysis of Financial statements, and other financial reports and to assess their accuracy, completeness, and conformance to reporting and procedural standards.

Roles and Responsibilities

1. Generation of daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly financial reports .

2. Prepare Bank Reconciliations.

3. Document and maintain complete and accurate supporting information for all financial transactions

4. Custodian of all financial assets and ensuring safe custody of such through generation of periodic reports for banks, petty cash, fixed assets and other general assets owned by the company.

5. Develop and implement an up to date filling system and record keeping of financial information e.g. invoices, receipts, cheque copies, payment vouchers, petty cash requisitions and disbursements and ensuring they are appropriately approved & safely kept as per company policy

6. Provide assistance on company compliance in matters relating to tax and other regulatory requirements by the government and other organizations and government bodies.

7. Facilitating in the Administration of regular supplier payments made from time to time in a timely manner to ensure business continuity and minimal disruption of services

8. Prepares regular and timely invoices and send the same to clients and follow-up for payments.

9. Prepares debtors and creditors circularization and make follow up with clients to ensure that outstanding amounts are paid in good time as per agreed creditors or debtors days.

10. Process payments and ensure that the credit management is kept at a bare minimum.

11. Develops and Establishes Systems to reduce and keep expenses at a bare minimum by analysis business operations, trends costs, revenues, financial commitments and obligations.

12. Management of Petty cash and ensuring that money provisioned remains safe and accessible at all times.

13. Assistance in the development, maintenance and analysis of a budgets and variance which creates a spending plan for the company’s Resources.

Job Requirements and Competencies

1. A Business Degree holder with professional Accounting qualification (ACCA, CPA)

2. 5 years’ Finance & Accounting experience.

3. Strong financial understanding for effective finance management

4. Great attention to detail to ensure accurate and timely service and information.

5. Strong analytical skills and computer literacy

6. Maturity in handling confidential information.

If you qualify, kindly but urgently send your CV to jobsnew87@gmail.com