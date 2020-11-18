Date posted: 17th Nov 2020

Position: Accountant-CBD (Nairobi)

Our client a Law firm is urgently hiring for the above mentioned position. The preferred candidate should meet the following. Ladies encouraged to apply.

Qualifications, Skills and Competencies:

Degree in Finance/Accounting.

CPA an added advantage.

Excellent in accounting packages.

Attention to details.

Some Responsibilities:

Bank reconciliation.

Remitting online KRA returns on i-tax Portal.

Preparation of monthly balance sheet account reconciliations.

Maintaining general administrative office functions.

Handling day to day accounting functions.

Maintain proper and updated books and records of accounts.

Issue statements of accounts for each file whenever required.

Experience with general ledger functions.

Perform other duties as directed.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.