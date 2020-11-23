Job Vacancy: Accountant (Retail Distribution)

Location: Ngong Road, Nairobi

Our client, a retail and distribution company, is looking for a competent Accountant to join their team.

Job Purpose: Ensure accurate booking of all the financial transactions on Sage to facilitate processing of payables, receivables, statutory deductions, taxes and salaries on a timely basis.

The job holder shall also assist the Head of Finance and Operations in performing end month closure and in preparation of management accounts.

Key Responsibilities & Duties

Accounts Payable

Posting of invoices, credit notes and performing supplier account reconciliations

Preparation of payment plans and processing approved payments

Accounts Receivable

Ensuring timely billing of all customers, submission of invoices and performing customer account reconciliations

Liaising with customers to ensure timely payment of due invoices

Performing progressive bank reconciliations

Taxation and statutory deductions

Ensuring timely and accurate processing of all the monthly taxes and statutory deductions

Inventory and Cost accounting

Maintaining an accurate catalogue for all products with updated costs and prices

Performing inventory reconciliation to the GL

Participating in periodic stock counts and performing in-depth variance investigations

Maintaining an accurate PPE schedule

Requirements

Business related degree

MUST be at least CPA 2

4 years hands on experience as an accountant/accounts assistant

Proficient in Microsoft office suite

Experience in Sage will be an added advantage

Ability to accurately track inventory and create reports

Excellent organizational and planning skills

Exceptional communication and interpersonal abilities

Reliable and trustworthy

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 24th November 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.